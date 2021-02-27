Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $335.20 Million Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,292,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,811 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.84% of Synopsys worth $335,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,461,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,371,936,000 after acquiring an additional 80,851 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 12.8% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $575,565,000 after acquiring an additional 305,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 21.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,363,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $505,757,000 after acquiring an additional 424,781 shares during the period. Swedbank raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,964,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $504,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,413 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Synopsys by 21.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,794,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,965,000 after purchasing an additional 315,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNPS. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $245.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $267.91 and a 200-day moving average of $234.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 57.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.90 and a 52-week high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,174 shares in the company, valued at $7,156,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.62, for a total transaction of $6,224,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,235,501.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,946 shares of company stock valued at $22,269,990. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.