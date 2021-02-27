Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $347.94 Million Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,065,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,921 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.04% of ONEOK worth $347,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OKE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 180.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OKE stock opened at $44.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.59. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $72.00.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. ONEOK’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.82%.

OKE has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on ONEOK from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays increased their price target on ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.77.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

