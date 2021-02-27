Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $356.80 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,397,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351,088 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.84% of General Dynamics worth $356,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GD. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GD opened at $163.47 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $172.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.40.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

GD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.07.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

