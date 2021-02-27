Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $359.38 Million Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 718,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.84% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $359,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 14.8% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $520.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $507.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $446.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $573.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.21, for a total value of $7,450,028.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,578,628.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $1,563,846.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,108,920.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,944 shares of company stock valued at $23,573,348. 2.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.