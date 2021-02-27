Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $373.10 Million Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,038,048 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 263,347 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.85% of Ross Stores worth $373,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 187.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,670 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 13,471 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 728.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Ross Stores by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 159,619 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $19,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 9,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. OTR Global cut Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.09.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $116.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a PE ratio of 138.86, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $123.90.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.