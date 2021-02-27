Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $382.73 Million Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,375,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,914 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.10% of Centene worth $382,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Centene by 1,640.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Centene by 427.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,250 shares of company stock worth $1,811,260 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $58.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $74.70. The firm has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.96.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $28.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.79.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

