Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $394.29 Million Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,579,069 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,807 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.56% of Skyworks Solutions worth $394,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 273.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 54,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,281,000 after purchasing an additional 39,653 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,400,000. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,319 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 392.2% in the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 98,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,051,000 after purchasing an additional 78,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,989. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $1,780,918. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $174.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.64.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $177.82 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $67.90 and a one year high of $195.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

