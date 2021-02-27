Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $462.19 Million Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,674,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,497 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.80% of The Progressive worth $462,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 74.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Progressive alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.

PGR stock opened at $85.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.10. The company has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $102.05.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,858 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total value of $514,625.30. Insiders have sold a total of 23,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,195,026 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.