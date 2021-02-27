Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,667,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,997 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.84% of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $324,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $188,585,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,958,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,294,000 after acquiring an additional 351,008 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.2% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,116,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,770,000 after acquiring an additional 331,479 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,756,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,403,000 after acquiring an additional 157,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $22,591,000.

VB opened at $210.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.18. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $219.93.

