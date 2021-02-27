Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 1,194,571 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,087,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,194,571 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 3.50% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $416,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 67,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $70.20 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $73.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.96.

