Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 43,155 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,419,619 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,155 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.83% of Electronic Arts worth $347,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 210.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 63,978 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $9,187,000 after acquiring an additional 43,345 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 19,885 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 253,600 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $36,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,532 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.23.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $13,262,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,090.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.07, for a total transaction of $145,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,925 shares of company stock worth $16,466,045. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

EA stock opened at $133.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.69 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.21.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

