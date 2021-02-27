Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 117,584 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,851,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 117,584 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.59% of Rockwell Automation worth $464,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROK. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,505,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Vertical Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.81.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 133 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.93, for a total value of $33,240.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,707.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total value of $4,530,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,785 shares in the company, valued at $17,635,642.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,455 shares of company stock worth $7,436,012 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $243.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.38 and a 1-year high of $268.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $252.45 and its 200 day moving average is $242.08.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

