Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 12,185 Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,912,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,185 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.72% of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $484,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $252.89 on Friday. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $269.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $259.55 and its 200 day moving average is $241.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

