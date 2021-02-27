Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 137,396 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,388,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 137,396 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.35% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $381,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Water Oak Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,875,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 317.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 26,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,885 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 174,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 18,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,404,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $53.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.75 and its 200 day moving average is $50.86. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $30.09 and a 12 month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

