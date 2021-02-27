Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,527,344 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,315,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,527,344 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.07% of Carrier Global worth $351,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,968,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,463,000 after buying an additional 298,049 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 209.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,904,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,664,000 after purchasing an additional 16,186,449 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,634,000 after purchasing an additional 224,169 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 57.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,954,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,785 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,355,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,555,000 after purchasing an additional 29,793 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARR opened at $36.53 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $41.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.34.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CARR. Barclays lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

