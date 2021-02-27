Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 47,648 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,420,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 47,648 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.02% of PPG Industries worth $349,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 163.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 616.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Laurentian raised shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.79.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $134.82 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.77 and a twelve month high of $153.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.01 and its 200 day moving average is $135.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

