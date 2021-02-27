Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 539,588 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,733,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 539,588 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.24% of Yum! Brands worth $405,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of YUM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,340,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 210.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 839,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,392,000 after acquiring an additional 568,835 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 102.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,004,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,675,000 after acquiring an additional 509,205 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 200.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 759,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,345,000 after acquiring an additional 506,437 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 128.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 774,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,681,000 after purchasing an additional 435,435 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.29.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $273,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $464,648.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,553,370.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,112 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $103.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.04. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.95 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66. The company has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.