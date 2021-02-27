Barclay Corbus Sells 4,651 Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Stock

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) SVP Barclay Corbus sold 4,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $57,672.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 657,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,147,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CLNE opened at $13.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.71 and a beta of 2.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

CLNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

