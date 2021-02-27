Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.45

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.45 and traded as high as $13.55. Barings Corporate Investors shares last traded at $13.55, with a volume of 33,853 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.02.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 399,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,259,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 204,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 114,294 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 150,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 54,077 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 31,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 778.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 94,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

