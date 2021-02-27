Barometer Capital Management Inc. Buys 35,570 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 257.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,570 shares during the quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 102,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,526,000 after acquiring an additional 33,530 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.9% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 26.7% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 289,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 76.4% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.48. 12,334,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,910,759. The company has a market capitalization of $144.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.99%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.