Barometer Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 501,690 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 501,690 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,410,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,086,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,832,077,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265,908 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Ford Motor by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,329,314 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,181,013,000 after buying an additional 450,002 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Ford Motor by 43.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 49,433,248 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $329,225,000 after buying an additional 15,036,764 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ford Motor by 48.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,440,583 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $142,793,000 after buying an additional 6,959,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 19,458,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $171,041,000 after buying an additional 296,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.78.

F traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.70. 68,707,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,913,773. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.50, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

