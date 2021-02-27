Barometer Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 609,500 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 609,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $6,583,000. General Electric accounts for 1.2% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in General Electric by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,257,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,379,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in General Electric by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 110,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 82,422 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in General Electric by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in General Electric by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 124,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.54. 88,209,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,142,453. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average is $9.04. The stock has a market cap of $109.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $13.35.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

GE has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

