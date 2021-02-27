Barometer Capital Management Inc. Has $12.38 Million Stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 82.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,125 shares during the period. Magna International accounts for approximately 2.3% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Magna International were worth $12,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magna International during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Magna International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Magna International alerts:

MGA has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Magna International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Magna International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Magna International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.60.

NYSE:MGA traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,683,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,260. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Magna International Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $87.76. The company has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 57.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.80. Magna International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.