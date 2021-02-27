Barometer Capital Management Inc. Has $3.35 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 59.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 18,135 shares during the quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock traded up $3.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $258.34. 7,844,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,333,513. The company has a market capitalization of $278.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $275.45 and its 200 day moving average is $275.61. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Zelman & Associates raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.32.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

