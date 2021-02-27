Barometer Capital Management Inc. Has $3.96 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 69.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,385 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 2,650.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays increased their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.08.

BLK stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $694.50. The stock had a trading volume of 732,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,892. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $727.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $657.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $105.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.98 and a twelve month high of $788.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.93%.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total value of $127,179.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total value of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,597 shares of company stock worth $29,619,694. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.