Barometer Capital Management Inc. Purchases 35,570 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 257.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,570 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 284.0% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 579.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.48. 12,334,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,910,759. The company has a market capitalization of $144.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.99%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

