Barometer Capital Management Inc. Sells 19,275 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 52.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,250 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 19,275 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.2% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,416 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total value of $362,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,795,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded down $2.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $331.00. 3,333,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,533,021. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $271.28 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $357.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.81. The company has a market capitalization of $146.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.08.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

