Barometer Capital Management Inc. Sells 30,550 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,950 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,550 shares during the period. The Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises about 1.3% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $6,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 30,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 11,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 48.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $77.50 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.75.

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.37. 2,846,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,756,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $33.74 and a 1-year high of $63.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. Equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6314 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 62.16%.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.