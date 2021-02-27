Barometer Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,216 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,710,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,488,000 after acquiring an additional 569,769 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,242,000 after acquiring an additional 825,093 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,013,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,523,000 after acquiring an additional 230,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,465,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,384,000 after acquiring an additional 459,212 shares during the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total value of $631,483.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 31,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $6,287,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,092,948 shares of company stock worth $213,911,393. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $206.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. FBN Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.92.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $7.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $216.00. 4,870,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,705,159. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a PE ratio of -449.99 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

