Basic Attention Token Price Tops $0.52 (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 27th. One Basic Attention Token token can now be bought for $0.52 or 0.00001109 BTC on exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $781.37 million and $551.76 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00055867 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.21 or 0.00723094 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00029212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006755 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00034791 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00058992 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00041331 BTC.

About Basic Attention Token

BAT is a token. It launched on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,489,288,106 tokens. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Basic Attention Token Token Trading

