Beacon (BECN) Market Cap Tops $14,158.14

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 27th. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0270 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $14,158.14 and approximately $4,061.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00019636 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005249 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 51.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001930 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 136.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000787 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000890 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001286 BTC.

About Beacon

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

