Beam (BEAM) Market Cap Reaches $46.29 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 27th. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001200 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Beam has traded down 26.3% against the dollar. Beam has a total market cap of $46.29 million and approximately $10.18 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Beam Profile

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 82,348,520 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

