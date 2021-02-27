BeatzCoin (BTZC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $194.00

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 31.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 27th. BeatzCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and $194.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BeatzCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded up 33.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hive (HIVE) traded up 44.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000742 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000169 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 140.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000639 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00038110 BTC.

BeatzCoin Token Profile

BTZC is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,195,783,178 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

