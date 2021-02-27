BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 887 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BGNE. Boxer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 20.5% during the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,114,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,148,000 after purchasing an additional 189,188 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,344,000. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 466,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,651,000 after buying an additional 109,754 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 82.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 240,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,828,000 after buying an additional 108,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in BeiGene by 9.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,172,000 after acquiring an additional 76,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Howard Liang sold 91,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.04, for a total value of $21,048,776.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,573,715 shares in the company, valued at $360,443,683.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.99, for a total value of $484,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,240,453.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,154 shares of company stock worth $53,368,883. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on BeiGene from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BeiGene from $310.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.71.

BGNE opened at $320.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.57. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $388.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.64.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($5.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.97). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 569.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

