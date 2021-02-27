Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Belden worth $4,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BDC. Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 13,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 779,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,255,000 after purchasing an additional 33,092 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 31,468 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 236,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 23,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $44.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Belden Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.54 and a 52-week high of $54.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.52.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.81 million. Belden had a positive return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

BDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist boosted their target price on Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.95.

In other news, Director Judy L. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total transaction of $165,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,258.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Stroup sold 7,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $298,311.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 92,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,710,415.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,093 shares of company stock worth $531,146 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

