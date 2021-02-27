Benchmark Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $296,159.00 (MARK)

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 27th. Benchmark Protocol has a total market capitalization of $15.94 million and $296,159.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. One Benchmark Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $1.37 or 0.00002999 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.35 or 0.00489350 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00072487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00081217 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00081752 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00056157 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.31 or 0.00495843 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Profile

Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 63,052,669 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,647,758 tokens. Benchmark Protocol’s official website is benchmarkprotocol.finance . Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com

Benchmark Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benchmark Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Benchmark Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

