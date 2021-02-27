Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Purchased by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 327.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,822 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Bentley Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Bentley Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Bentley Systems stock opened at $44.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.94. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $54.62.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

