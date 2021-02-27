BEPRO Network Price Hits $0.0067 on Exchanges (BEPRO)

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. BEPRO Network has a market cap of $12.24 million and approximately $5.77 million worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BEPRO Network has traded up 256% against the dollar. One BEPRO Network token can now be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00056646 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $333.93 or 0.00719513 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00028420 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006766 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00034912 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00059226 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00040667 BTC.

BEPRO Network Profile

BEPRO Network is a token. It was first traded on December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

