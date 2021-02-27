Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.84 million.

NASDAQ BLI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.97. 1,961,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,001. Berkeley Lights has a 12-month low of $50.26 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.58 and a 200 day moving average of $84.02. The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Berkeley Lights currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.20.

In other news, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 159,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $13,184,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Wiig Communications Management sold 183,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $15,109,966.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

