Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 859,504 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,746 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Cadence Design Systems worth $117,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 34,761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after buying an additional 16,647 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 18,973 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 928,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,711,000 after acquiring an additional 91,027 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $610,000. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $1,581,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDNS stock opened at $141.09 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.39 and a twelve month high of $149.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.06.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total value of $7,354,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $514,370.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 289,744 shares in the company, valued at $37,999,925.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 159,222 shares of company stock worth $21,686,229. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.92.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

