Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6,850.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 169,623 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Lam Research worth $81,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,211,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.00.

LRCX stock opened at $567.19 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $181.38 and a 1-year high of $603.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $544.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $432.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total transaction of $7,512,098.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,257 shares of company stock valued at $14,502,258 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.