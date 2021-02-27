Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,867,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564,698 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.73% of SS&C Technologies worth $135,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,229,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $889,732,000 after acquiring an additional 408,343 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 11.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,601,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,017,000 after acquiring an additional 557,791 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,198,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,497,000 after acquiring an additional 107,414 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2,055.3% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,028,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,486,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,991,000 after purchasing an additional 99,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

SSNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Northern Trust Capital Markets initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $66.28 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $74.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.47%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

