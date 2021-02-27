Bessemer Group Inc. Has $64.54 Million Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 31,421.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,390,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,385,700 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 1.68% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $64,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXI. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

Shares of FXI opened at $49.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.41. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $54.53.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

