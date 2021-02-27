Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 821,278 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Medtronic worth $96,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Medtronic by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 63,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,249,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 50,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $129.00 target price (up from $123.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

NYSE:MDT opened at $116.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $120.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

