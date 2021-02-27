Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 4,207 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 817,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Agilent Technologies worth $96,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,071,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 373,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,306,000 after acquiring an additional 81,434 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 43,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 221,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,283,000 after acquiring an additional 24,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 190.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 993,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,670,000 after acquiring an additional 650,712 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cleveland Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.35.

Shares of A stock opened at $122.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.59. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.13 and a 1-year high of $136.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total value of $63,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,984,577.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,554 shares of company stock valued at $14,830,701.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

