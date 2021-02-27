Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 449,149 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 11,841.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 452,942 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449,149 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of Autodesk worth $138,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus raised their target price on Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.58.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $276.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $321.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.64. The company has a market cap of $60.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.75, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

