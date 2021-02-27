Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Holdings Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,270,828 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 41,269 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.26% of Best Buy worth $326,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 205.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 476.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $100.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $124.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. Analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

BBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.19.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

