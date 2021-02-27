Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,425 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 3,414 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $11,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,306,106 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,926,558,000 after acquiring an additional 524,280 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,227,362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,419,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,803 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 11.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,427,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,368,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,535 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Best Buy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,332,159 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,267,263,000 after buying an additional 98,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,321,940 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $369,699,000 after buying an additional 149,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.19.

Shares of BBY stock traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,531,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,139. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.11 and a 200-day moving average of $111.29. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $124.89. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 36.24%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.