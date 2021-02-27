Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BYND. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 23.8% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,083,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,545,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 495,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,299,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. 42.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BYND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $142.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Beyond Meat from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.15.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $145.48 on Friday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.18 and a 12-month high of $221.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -323.29 and a beta of 1.96.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $1,388,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,551,489.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 221 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total value of $31,081.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 45,014 shares in the company, valued at $6,330,768.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,221 shares of company stock worth $7,070,081. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

