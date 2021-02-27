BidiPass (BDP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $257,637.40

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 27th. During the last week, BidiPass has traded 51.9% lower against the dollar. BidiPass has a market cap of $257,637.40 and $21,712.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BidiPass coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00054787 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $312.78 or 0.00691614 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00027193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006726 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00032280 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00058597 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00039348 BTC.

BidiPass Coin Profile

BDP is a coin. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

